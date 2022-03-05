Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Seemed unreal that I was going to play with such a legend': Jadeja remembers Shane Warne in emotional tribute
cricket

'Seemed unreal that I was going to play with such a legend': Jadeja remembers Shane Warne in emotional tribute

Ravindra Jadeja said that Shane Warne, who captained him at the Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), gave him a “big platform” just after he had played in the U19 World Cup. 
Warne was Jadeja's captain in the inaugural edition of the IPL. (AP/ANI)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 07:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja remembered Australia great Shane Warne in an emotional tribute after he scored a career-best 175 not out on the second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Jadeja played under Warne's captaincy for the Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he was yet to make his senior international debut and was fresh off winning the Under-19 World Cup.  

ALSO READ | When Shane Warne identified 'Rockstar' Jadeja as 'special talent, superstar in the making' during IPL 2008

Warne had described Jadeja as a “rockstar” at the time and has since praised the India all-rounder on numerous occasions over the years. The news of the legendary spinners death sent shockwaves on Friday. 

“When I met him in 2008, he was one of the biggest names in the game. But it seemed unreal that I was going to play with such a big legend," Jadeja said after the day's play on Saturday. 

“I had just come from the U19 level and to play with him and share the dressing room with him, it was a big thing. He gave me a very big platform because after U19 I directly got to play in the IPL. I was feeling really great.

RELATED STORIES

“It was really shocking news. When I came to know about it yesterday, I was feeling very sad and I couldn't believe that it was true," said Jadeja. 

Jadeja had earlier tweeted about Warne, to which veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle replied: "He loved you Jaddu. Remember the time in '08 at the DY Patil Stadium....He called you over and said to me "This kid is a rockstar". We chatted more than once about you and he was very fond of you and of Yusuf (Pathan)."

“Yes harsha bhai,i still remember that chat. Really sad news,” Jadeja replied.

In addition to making a career-best total that led India to 574/8, Jadeja later took the all-important wicket of Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne.  

“It is sad that there is no certainty about life. Anything can happen. It was a shocking feeling and my was reaction was like - how can this happen? May his soul rest in peace,” said Jadeja. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ravindra jadeja shane warne india vs sri lanka
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP