'Serious challenger for T20 World Cup': Shastri makes huge prediction, says 'even the great man Sachin had to wait...'

India's 2023 ODI World Cup campaign had all elements necessary for a blockbuster Bollywood script. The hosts were unbeaten throughout the tournament and showcased dominating cricket, but it was in the final that they received a brutal reality check against Australia, losing by six wickets in Ahmedabad.

Former English footballer David Beckham with former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri during the semi-final match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.(Ravi Shastri-X)

Chasing 241 runs, Pat Cummins and Co. reached to 241/4 in 43 overs, courtesy of a ton from Travis Head (137) and an unbeaten half-century from Marnus Labuschagne (58*). In what turned out to be a disappointing day for Indian bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami bagged a dismissal each.

But the Indian bowlers were put in such a situation by the dismal performance of India's batting order. KL Rahul was India's top-scorer with a knock of 66 off 107 balls and Virat Kohli (54) got a half-century as India reached 240 in 50 overs. The Aussie pacers were in fiery form and destroyed the Indian top and middle order. Mitchell Starc took three wickets, Cummins and Josh Hazlewood bagged two-wicket hauls.

Speaking to PTI, former India head coach Ravi Shastri pointed out that although it was a heartbreaking defeat, the team has built a strong nucleus to challenge for the T20 World Cup title next year. "It was heartbreaking but a lot of our guys will learn, the game moves on, and I see India winning a World Cup very soon," he said.

"It might not be a 50-overs (one) that easily because you have to rebuild the side but 20-overs cricket, the very next one India will be very serious challenger because you have got the nucleus. This is a shorter format of the game. Your focus should be on that."

Shastri also pointed out that players need to be patient as even the legendary Sachin Tendulkar had to wait for six World Cups. "To be honest, it still hurts from the outside, that we could not win the cup because we were the strongest team. Nothing comes easy -- even the great man Sachin Tendulkar had to wait (for) six World Cups to win one. You don't win (a) World Cup (easily), to win a World Cup you have got to be damn good on that big day," Shastri said during the registration launch of the Indian Street Premier League here," he said.

"What you do earlier does not count, on that big day, that is when you rise to the occasion. Even before the start of the tournament you knew that, what happens (in terms of the format). Early doors (are there), (and) once top four teams are there, in the semifinal and final, those two days if you perform, you win. And those were the two days when Australia performed when they came from nowhere.

"They lost the first two, but on the D-day, the two days, they did. The way the bowling stood up towards the mid stage of the tournament you thought they had a great, great chance," he further added.

India have begun their post-World Cup campaign on a strong note, and are currently leading 2-0 against Australia in a five-match T20I series. Senior players like Rohit Sharma and Kohli have been rested, with Suryakumar Yadav captaining the side.

