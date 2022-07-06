Shafali Verma adds patience to power

Shafali Verma was only 15 when she made her India debut in a T20 game against South Africa in 2019. The Rohtak player burst onto the international scene with dazzling strokeplay her biggest asset. Three years on, she has learnt to temper that all-out aggression and play according to the demands of the team. This has been evident in the ongoing Sri Lanka series. An unbeaten, run-a-ball 71 in the second T20I in Pallekele was testimony to her growing maturity.

“I watched my previous game and noticed I was lacking in one department and that was taking singles rather than going after the bowlers. Now I take time and play (more) watchfully. I want to score big and stay at the wicket the maximum time in all formats,” Verma said on Wednesday, ahead of the final ODI in Pallekele.

“I played for Sydney Sixers in the last WBBL in the middle-order. During that stint, I realised taking singles and doubles are crucial too,” said Verma. She is the leading run-getter in the ODI series with 106 runs after her half-century on Monday in an unbroken 174-run opening stand with Smriti Mandhana sealed an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Verma is currently fifth in the ICC T20 rankings list. At 36, she has some distance to climb in the ODI rankings and this changed approach should help.

“It is very important in modern-day cricket, especially in ODIs, to achieve top-notch fitness. Taking quick singles are important too. I have worked on my fitness the most in recent months. Fielding is another aspect I am working hard on,” she said. Verma is also learning to take responsibility too after being named Haryana skipper in the BCCI T20 domestic tournament.

She is also bowling off-breaks now. When all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur took over as ODI captain on Mithali Raj’s retirement, she stressed on the importance of all players developing all-round skills to help the team.

“Harry (Harmanpreet) didi has been a great support as captain. She backs my skills and has told me to play my natural game. Our team has young players and she makes sure we all interact and back each other. She also likes to open up with the team. I tried my hand at bowling in the domestic tournament while playing for Haryana. Since then I have been bowling regularly in the nets. During match stimulation, I bowled and gained experience. Harry didi wants us to explore and use all our skills in matches.” Verma has played two Tests, 17 ODIs and 32 T20Is since her debut.

Verma and Mandhana have been successful openers for India. Verma said, “Playing alongside Smriti is very good. We complement each other and enjoy our cricket. Our combination has been successful for the team and we would like to build more partnerships.”

South Africa will stage the inaugural U-19 World Cup in January, 2023. Verma will turn 19 that month. “I am not eligible to play for the U-19 World Cup. My focus is to be in form and be consistent ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (T20 competition) and then the T20 World Cup,” she said. The World Cup is due to be held in South Africa in February, 2023.

