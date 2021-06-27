Shafali Verma leaves behind Mandhana, Ishant and Pant to make India record on ODI debut

17-year-old Shafali Verma has been creating waves in international cricket. She made her name during the T20 World Cup in 2020 as she top-scored in India's run to the final. Then earlier this month, the young batter made her Test debut for India against England and scored fifties in both innings. It did not take long for Shafali to also make her One Day International debut for India.

On Sunday, Shafali became the youngest Indian cricketer to make debut across formats after being picked for the first ODI against England Women.

READ | 'Only 3 games before World Cup': Dravid says it will be 'unrealistic' to give opportunity to all youngsters on SL tour

On her ODI debut, Verma scored 15 runs off 14 balls before being dismissed by Katherine Brunt.

The Haryana girl took 17 years and 150 days to make her debut across all format, making her the fifth-youngest cricketer overall in the list, headed by Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Rahman had made his all format debut at 17 years and 78 days, followed by England's Sarah Taylor (17 years 86 days), Australia's Ellyse Perry (17 years 104 days) and Pakistan's Mohammad Amir (17 years 108 days).

Youngest cricketers to make debut for India in all formats.

Earlier the Indian record was held by Smriti Madhana who played all formats for India when she was 18 years and 26 days old. Among the men, Ishant Sharma is the youngest as he took 19 years and 152 days to play all formats for India.

Verma had scored 96 and 63 in her dream debut in the one-off Test against England which ended in a sensational draw last week. She was the youngest batter to score two fifties on debut in women's Test.

Verma has scored 617 runs with three fifties in the 22 T20Is that she has played so far since making her debut in September 2019.

(with PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON