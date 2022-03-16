'To beat Australia, good is not enough. You need exceptional': Hussain urges India women to bring back star young batter

India faced a four-wicket loss to England in their fourth game of the Women's World Cup on Wednesday. The side faced a batting collapse yet again – and there were no middle or lower-middle order partnerships to save the day this time, as India were bowled out on 134 in 36.2 overs in Mount Maunganui. The English team chased down the target with over 100 balls to spare, albeit with the loss of six wickets.

This was India's second loss of the tournament, having faced a 62-run defeat to New Zealand in their second match of the edition last week. With two wins in four games, India are currently third but Mithali Raj's side faces a stern test on Saturday when it faces Australia. The high-flying Australian team is yet to lose a game in the Women's World Cup, having registered dominant victories in all of their four matches so far.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain, thus, has suggested India to make one key change for the game against Australia. Hussain urged the side to bring back star youngster Shafali Verma for the clash, who has remained on the sidelines since India's opening game against Pakistan.

“I would go Shafali Verma. To beat Australia, good is not enough. You need exceptional. And Verma can provide you with the exceptional,” Hussain said while on-air for Star Sports during India's match against England.

“It may not be her day, she might not get any. But to beat Australia, you can't just prod along. You are going to need something above par. And Verma can provide that.”

Anjum Chopra, meanwhile, said that India would want to take some respite from the fact that they had broken Australia's 26-match winning streak last year.

“India would consistently want to remind themselves that it was them who broke the streak of wins of Australia in Australia last year. That's the consolation for them after this game,” Chopra said.