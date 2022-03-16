Women's WC: Jhulan Goswami becomes first women's cricketer in history to achieve incredible milestone

Veteran India bowler Jhulan Goswami reached a massive milestone on Wednesday when she took her first wicket of the English innings. Goswami, after dismissing Tammy Beaumont on 1, became the first women's cricketer to take 250 wickets in Women's ODIs. The feat came merely three days after Goswami had surpassed Australia's Lynn Fullston to become the all-time highest wicket-taker in the history of the Women's World Cup.

Goswami is also the only bowler to take over 200 wickets in women's ODI history.

At 39, the right-arm fast bowler is representing India in her fifth Women's World Cup edition, having made her debut in the tournament in 2005.

Here's the list of highest wicket-takers in women's ODIs:

Jhulan Goswami (India) - 250*

Catheryn Fitzpatrick (Australia) - 180

Anisa Mohammed (West Indies) - 180

Shabnim Ismail (South Africa) - 168

Katherine Brunt (England) - 164

Goswami had become the highest wicket-taker in Womens' WCs by dismissing Anisa Mohammed in the 36th over of the innings with West Indies chasing a mammoth target of 318 set by India. The bowler, thus, lead the chart ahead of Fullston (39 wickets), England duo of Carole Hodges (37 wickets) and Claire Taylor (36) and another Australian in Cathryn Fitzpatrick (33).

Against England, Goswami trapped Beaumont in front of stumps to pick her 250th ODI wicket. However, India had an uninspiring outing with the bat in the game, as the side was bowled out on merely 134 in 36.2 overs. Smriti Mandhana top-scored for the side with 35 runs.

Megha Sharma and Jhulan Goswami picked the early wickets for India in England's lowly run-chase.

India made a winning start to the 2022 Women's WC, registering a 107-run victory over Pakistan in their opener. After facing a 62-run defeat to New Zealand, Mithali Raj's side made an excellent comeback against the West Indies where they also put their highest-ever score in the tournament (317/8), defeating the Windies by 155 runs.