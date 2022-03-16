Women's WC: India enter unwanted list with dismal outing against England; go past 13-year-old record

It was an uninspired performance from Team India with the bat in its fourth match of the Women's World Cup against England. Mithali Raj and co. were bowled out on merely 134 in 36.2 overs in Mount Maunganui, as England chase their first win of the tournament. Having registered emphatic wins over Pakistan and West Indies in the tournament so far, India would have aimed to further solidify their chances for a semi-final qualification but faced a disappointing batting collapse.

Smriti Mandhana (35) top-scored for the side while Richa Ghosh (33) looked solid before being run-out after failing to ground the bat in time.

With the lowly score, India registered an unwanted record to their name at the Women's World Cup. This is the side's lowest total at the Women's World Cup since the 2009 edition of the tournament, when the side scored 137/7 in 50 overs during a game against Sri Lanka in Sydney.

Follow IND vs ENG Live Updates

Overall, this is India's 12th-lowest score at the Women's World Cup. India's lowest score in the tournament is 37, which came against New Zealand in Auckland in 1982. India have been reduced to double-digit scores on seven occasions in Women's World Cup history.

The outing for the Indian team was in sharp contrast to the side's performance against the West Indies in their last match when they rode on centuries from Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur to post 317 for 8, their highest total in the history of the showpiece event. Ironically, it was also the side's highest-ever total in the tournament.

Charlie Dean (4/23) was the pick of the bowlers for England while Anya Shrubsole also chipped in with two wickets as the Indians failed to build a decent partnership.

Having suffered three defeats from as many matches so far, it is a must-win match for titleholders and four-time champions England.