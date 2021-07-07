Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana nominated for 'ICC Player of the Month' award

India opener Shafali Verma and newcomer Sneh Rana were nominated for the ICC Player of the Month awards in women's category for the month of June. No one from the men's Indian team made the cut in the list announced by International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

Rana and Shafali will fight for the honour with England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

The nominees for the monthly men’s awards this time are Devon Conway, Quinton de Kock and Kyle Jamieson.

India All-rounder Sneh Rana had a memorable Test debut at Bristol, her unbeaten 80 off 154 deliveries helping stave off defeat against England after India were made to follow on. Earlier in the match, she finished with four for 131, accounting for well-set opener Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones among others. She also took one for 43 in an ODI against the same side.

Big-hitting opener Shafali Verma made a stunning debut against England and was named Player of the Match in the Bristol Test. The 17-year-old became the first Indian woman and fourth from any country to score half-centuries in both innings of a debut Test, notching 96 and 63. Her first innings score was the highest by an Indian woman on debut. She also aggregated 59 runs in two ODIs against India at a strike rate of 85.50.

In the men's category South Africa's Quinton de Kock was rewarded for his Player of the Series performance against the West Indies. He notched an unbeaten 141 in the first Test and 96 in the second Test for an aggregate of 237 runs at an average of 118.50. In three T20Is against the same side, he scored 135 runs at a strike rate of 142.10.

WTC winners Kyle Jamieson and Devon Conway reserved excellent performances against England and backed that up against India in the WTC final

An independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world will now vote to decide the winners, which will be announced on Monday, 12 July.

The voting process

The three nominees for either category are shortlisted based on performances from the first to the last day of each calendar month.

The shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world. The ICC Voting Academy comprises prominent members of the cricket fraternity including well-known journalists, former players, broadcasters and members of the ICC Hall of Fame.

The Voting Academy submit their votes by email and hold a 90 per cent share of the vote. Fans registered with the ICC vote via the ICC website, accounting for the remaining 10 per cent. Winners are announced every second Monday of the month on the ICC’s digital channels.