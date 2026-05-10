Shahbaz Ahmed bags top bid in Bengal Pro T20 League auction

India all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed, currently with the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, emerged as the costliest player on the opening day of the Bengal Pro T20 League auction after being retained by Shrachi Tribes Rarh Tigers through the Right To Match card for ₹12.20 lakh here on Sunday.

Lucknow Super Giants' Shahbaz Ahmed bowls during the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium(ANI Pic Service)

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The auction, being held for the first time since the league's inception, witnessed aggressive bidding from franchises ahead of the tournament's third season, scheduled to begin in June.

Among other major buys, wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel was snapped by Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers for ₹10.40 lakh, while India pacer Mukesh Kumar was retained by Sobisco Smashers Malda for ₹9.60 lakh.

Bengal captain Sudip Kumar Gharami and Yuvraj Deepak Keswani joined Novus Purulia Royals for ₹9.40 lakh and ₹8.60 lakh respectively.

Teenage prospect Rohit also attracted attention after earning a ₹5.20 lakh deal with Novus Purulia Royals.

Speaking on the sidelines of the auction, Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly said the league was steadily becoming an important platform for Bengal cricketers to progress to higher levels.

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{{^usCountry}} "That's how the progress happens, isn't it? You start at the base level, then go to the next and ultimately play for the country and the franchise. So, this platform is created for that," Ganguly said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "That's how the progress happens, isn't it? You start at the base level, then go to the next and ultimately play for the country and the franchise. So, this platform is created for that," Ganguly said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The former India captain also welcomed the introduction of the auction system, saying it had added a new dimension to the competition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former India captain also welcomed the introduction of the auction system, saying it had added a new dimension to the competition. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The women's auction will take place on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The women's auction will take place on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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