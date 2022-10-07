Shaheen Afridi issues stern warning to Pakistan's T20 World Cup opponents with cryptic four-word post ahead of return

Pakistan's star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is all set to make a return after having recovered from the knee injury he sustained just before the start of Asia Cup 2022. With the T20 World Cup less then two weeks away, Shaheen is likely to play his first match for Pakistan since injury return in the tri-series which begins from Friday onwards in Christchurch but before his comeback, the left-arm pacer issued a stern warning to Pakistan's T20 World Cup opponents with a cryptic four-word tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pakistan cricket team has reached New Zealand to participate in the T20I tri-series involving hosts New Zealand and Bangladesh. Shaheen is also a part of the squad and might play in the first match of the series between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Friday. He will be looking to perform well and get into rhythm before the World Cup.

The left-arm fast bowler posted a photo of himself on Twitter before the match against Bangladesh and captioned it "Calm before the storm." With the cryptic tweet, the 22-year old has made his intentions clear that he would be giving his absolute best in the upcoming matches for Pakistan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shaheen first rose to fame with exceptional bowling performance against India in the T20 World Cup in 2021. He had wreaked havoc with swing and dismissed India's top order batters- KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The star pacer had dismissed Rohit for a golden duck in the match and Pakistan had won by 10 wickets.

Pakistan has included the likes of fast bowlers Shaheen, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain in its squad for the marquee tournament. Their pace bowling attack bears quite a sting as per the cricket experts. However, Pakistan is facing big worries with batting woes in the middle order ahead of the World Cup. They would be looking to sort out their grey areas in the tri-series in New Zealand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON