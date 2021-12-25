Shaheen called me before IND-PAK game, said 'I'm feeling bit of pressure': Shahid Afridi reveals how he calmed the pacer

Widely regarded as one of the fiercest pacers in modern-day cricket, Shaheen Afridi produced a magnificent performance in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. Afridi made an electrifying start to the tournament, picking a wicket in the very first over of the game as he removed opener, Rohit Sharma, on a duck. Afridi eventually ended the game with three wickets, further taking the all-important wickets of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has now revealed that the formidable pacer was in pressure ahead of the game and that he “video-called” him ahead of the encounter.

“Before the first game against India, Shaheen video-called me and told me that I'm feeling a bit of pressure. We talked for about 11-12 minutes, I told him that god gave you the opportunity to go out and perform, you strike those wickets and become a hero. By god's grace, he did exactly that,” said Afridi on Samaa TV.

Afridi's performances throughout the group stage of the tournament played a key role in Pakistan finishing at the top of the table. However, the Babar Azam-led side lost in a closely-fought semi-final to Australia, who eventually lifted the trophy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Afridi also recalled the emotions among the players during his playing days when Pakistan used to play India in a cricket game. The former Pakistan all-rounder, who represented the side in 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is, revealed that the players “couldn't even sleep” ahead of the game.

“It's intense. If you talk about me, we couldn't even sleep the whole night. We used to wait for it. Some players would go into their own shell but I used to wait for that game eagerly.. 'When will we play against India?' I used to think. Even if someone doesn't like cricket, they would sit in front of the television when India plays Pakistan in cricket,” said Afridi.