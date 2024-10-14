Shaheen Shah Afridi's first reaction after getting dropped from Pakistan Test squad: ‘Rooting for a strong comeback’

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi broke his silence after getting dropped from the Pakistan Test team for the next two Tests against England. Shaheen has not been at his best in recent times, and he picked just one wicket in Pakistan's embarrassing loss in the series opener in Multan. Pakistan cricket has been going through tough times in red-ball cricket, and it was 2021 when they won a last Test match at home. Shaheen Shah Afridi has been left out of Pakistan Test squad for last two Tests against England.(REUTERS)

The PCB selection committee made some bold calls and dropped three-star players Shaheen, Babar Azam, and Naseem Shah after their underwhelming performances in the opening Test.

Shaheen, who has played 31 Tests, wished his team the best in making a strong comeback in the home series against England, who have taken a 1-0 lead with an emphatic win in Multan.

"Wishing Team Pakistan the best of luck! Rooting for a strong comeback. We're all cheering for you," Shaheen Afridi wrote on X.

The Pakistan team has failed to handle pressure in red-ball cricket, and despite the home advantage, they have not been able to make a mark in Tests since 2021. The bowling unit has misfired and failed to cause any problems for the England batters in Multan as they hammered 823-7 decl in the first innings, which was enough to beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs.

The PCB released a statement where they mentioned that the star trio were left out of the Test squad considering their form and fitness.

"Taking into consideration the current form and fitness of key players and looking ahead to Pakistan’s future assignments in the 2024-25 international cricket season, the selectors have decided to give rest to Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi," Aqib Javed, member of the men’s national selection committee, stated.

Babar Azam dropped from Test squad

Senior Pakistan batter Babar Azam has struggled with poor form since early 2023, particularly in Test matches, where he has yet to score a half-century in his last 18 innings. Since the start of 2023, he has averaged just under 21 in nine Test matches.

“We are confident that this break from international cricket will help these players regain their fitness, confidence and composure, ensuring they return in top shape for future challenges. They remain some of our finest talents with much more to contribute to Pakistan cricket. We are fully committed to supporting them during this period so they can come back even stronger," Javed added.