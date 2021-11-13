‘Retire as captain in all format’: Shahid Afridi's suggestions for Virat Kohli on how to ‘enjoy his cricket'

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi had some strong suggestions for India's premier batter Virat Kohli, who recently stepped down from the T20I captaincy following his side's exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE. The 44-year-old stated that Kohli should give up on captaincy duties if he wants to flourish as a batter.

The remarks by Afridi came while he was speaking on Pakistan TV channel Samaa, where he also hailed BCCI for appointing Rohit Sharma as Kohli's successor.

"I think he has been a wonderful force for Indian cricket but I think it would be best if he decided to retire as captain in all formats now," Afridi said.

"I have played with Rohit for a year and he is an outstanding player with a top mentality. His biggest asset is he can stay relaxed where required and show aggression when it is needed the most," he added.

Afridi also pointed out Rohit's success as Mumbai Indians skipper in the lucrative Indian Premier League, claiming the Indian opener has the mentality to be a strong leader.

"He is a top level player with terrific shot selection and he has the mentality to be a good leader of the players," he said.

Afridi has shared the dressing room with Rohit while playing for defunct IPL franchise Deccan Chargers in the inaugural edition of the T20 league.

On Kohli's decision to step down as T20 captain, Afridi said the 33-year-old should quit captaincy and focus on his batting now in all three formats and enjoy himself.

"...I think Virat should step down as captain and just enjoy his remaining cricket which I think aplenty. He is a top batsman and he can play freely without any other pressures on his mind. He will enjoy his cricket," Afridi said.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview former India head coach Ravi Shastri hinted that Kohli might also step down as ODI captain and only focus on leading the Test team, a format he enjoys the most.

-with PTI inputs