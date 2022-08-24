Shahid Afridi's unexpected verdict on fan's 'who is stronger in India vs Pakistan match' question ahead of Asia Cup 2022

A blockbuster Sunday awaits for world cricket as arch-rivals India and Pakistan will once again be up against each other in international cricket, this time in the 2022 Asia Cup. The match will be held on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium, the same venue where India suffered a heartbreaking 10-wicket loss to Babar Azam's men. Ahead of the big match, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was asked to give his verdict on the match results and his answer was an unexpected one.

During a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter on Sunday, Afridi was asked on various topics ranging from Shaheen Afridi's injury to Virat Kohli's form and his future plans as well. Among those questions, a fan asked him about the impending India versus Pakistan game.

“Which is the stronger team in Pakistan Vs India match and who do you think will win? #AskLala” asked a fan.

One would have expected Afridi to respond with a one-word tweet by showing support to the Babar-led side, but he instead replied saying, “Depends on who makes the least mistakes.”

India had lost their last meeting with Pakistan which was in their 2021 T20 World Cup opener in Dubai. Shaheen's sensational new-ball spell and Babar and Mohammad Rizwan's superb partnership guided Pakistan to a historic win. Pakistan will however be without Shaheen in the Asia Cup tournament owing to a knee injury while India will be without Jasprit Bumrah , who suffered a back spasm.

Overall, India own a 8-5 record against Pakistan in 14 Asia Cup meetings and has lost only once to their arch-rivals in the tournament history in the last 12 years. Their only defeat came in 2014 in Mirpur.

