Thought they would've played positively on Day 2: Shahid Afridi slams Pakistan's tactics in 1st Test against Australia

Pakistan should have maintained a higher run rate on Day 2 to ensure that they have enough time to bowl out Australia and then set a good target for them in the first Test in Rawalpindi, former captain Shahid Afridi has said. In what was the first Test that Australia played in Pakistan in 24 years, the match petered out to a drab draw in batting friendly conditions with Pakistan's innings ending on 252/0 in their second innings.

“When I switched on the television on the second day I thought they might play a little positively. Teams don't go at (a run-rate of ) 2.50, they finish their innings on 4.50, just look at the approach that the Australians took. In any cricket match, you always have to maintain a good run rate,” Afridi said on Samaa TV.

Pakistan batted for nearly two full days, ending their innings on 476/4. Australia then batted until the early stages of the first session of the fifth day, ending their innings on 459 all out after which Pakistan did not lose a wicket in their second innings, thus batting out the rest of the Test.

Pakistan batted at a run rate of 2.93 while Australia maintained a run rate of 3.27.

“You have to think of the time that you will need to dismiss the other team as well. So I feel run rate matter a lot and we should have played faster on the second day. We had a lot of wickets left and we just took too long. In fact we should have let Australia bat for about 20 to 25 overs,” said Afridi.

Earlier, former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez was among many who criticised the pitch that was rolled out in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez was among many who criticised the pitch that was rolled out in Rawalpindi.

“Slow & dead pitch.. above all low intent so far fading out chances of result in this historic test match. One team have to play very poorly to give a result in this test match. Result oriented cricket is the future of Test cricket not dead drawn games please,” said Hafeez.