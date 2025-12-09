Shahid Afridi's fresh attack on Gautam Gambhir while backing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli: ‘He thinks he is always right’

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has stirred the pot once again, reigniting his long-standing rivalry with Gautam Gambhir while delivering strong endorsements for Indian batting icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Speaking to Telecom Asia Sport, Afridi said efforts to sideline India’s senior duo make little sense, insisting they remain central to India’s ODI setup. Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir

“It’s a fact that Virat and Rohit are the backbone of the Indian batting line-up,” Afridi said, pointing to their strong recent form. “The way they have played in the recent ODI series, it can confidently be said that they can play until the 2027 World Cup.” He suggested India rotate them only in low-stakes series, adding, “You need to preserve both these stars. When India is playing against a weaker team, they can try some new players and rest Virat and Rohit.”

But Afridi saved his sharpest comments for India’s head coach. Taking a thinly veiled swipe at Gambhir — a rivalry brewed over years of on-field confrontations — he remarked, “The way Gautam started his stint, it looked like he thought that what he thinks and says is right, but after some time, it was proved that you are not always right.”

India have had mixed fortunes under Gambhir. They won the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup but lost Test series at home against New Zealand and South Africa.

Shahid Afridi lauds Rohit Sharma for breaking his record for most sixes in ODIs

The former all-rounder also weighed in on Rohit Sharma breaking his long-standing ODI sixes record, applauding the India captain’s achievement. “Records are meant to be broken, and this too is now bettered,” Afridi said. “I am happy that a player whom I have always liked has broken this record.” Rohit eclipsed Afridi’s 351 sixes during India’s second ODI against South Africa in Raipur and now stands at 355.

Afridi recalled his early impressions of Rohit from their time together at Deccan Chargers during the IPL’s inaugural season. “During practice sessions, I watched him bat, and his class impressed me. I knew that one day Rohit would play for India, and he has proved himself as a classy batter,” he said.