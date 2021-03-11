Home / Cricket / Shahidi becomes first Afghan player to smash test double hundred
cricket

Shahidi becomes first Afghan player to smash test double hundred

Shahidi took a single off Donald Tiripano to bring up his double hundred. He celebrated it with a roar, while team mates gave him a standing ovation and Zimbabwe players walked up to congratulate him.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Hashmatullah Shahidi(ICC/Twitter)

Hashmatullah Shahidi became the first Afghanistan player to smash a test double hundred while his team notched up several batting records on a memorable day two of their second and final match against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Playing their sixth test match, the Afghans racked up 545-4, their highest total ever, before captain Asghar Afghan declared their first innings.

Their previous highest total was 342 when they beat Bangladesh in 2019 to register their first test victory.

The skipper himself hit 164, which was briefly the highest test total by an Afghan batsman until Shahidi eclipsed it.

The 307-run fourth-wicket stand between them was also the biggest partnership for Afghanistan who played their first test against India in 2018.

Shahidi took a single off Donald Tiripano to bring up his double hundred. He celebrated it with a roar, while team mates gave him a standing ovation and Zimbabwe players walked up to congratulate him.

Shahidi faced 443 balls for his 200 not out, which included 21 boundaries and a six.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'We weren't aware enough on that pitch': Kohli after India's 8-wicket loss

India caught cold in opening tie as England win by 8 wickets

India vs England, 1st T20I: Action through images

'Magnificent', 'insane': KL Rahul's amazing fielding leaves commentators in awe

Zimbabwe had won the opening test at the same venue inside two days.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hashmatullah shahidi
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP