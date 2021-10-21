Shakib Al Hasan equals Shahid Afridi's record for most wickets in T20 World Cup

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan equaled former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's record for most wickets in T20 World Cup. Shakib, who delivered a match-winning all-round performance against Oman to take Bangladesh to the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2021, picked up four wickets with the ball to match Afridi's tally of 39 wickets.

Shakib has 39 wickets in T20 World Cups in just 28 matches and his economy rate of 6.38 is also a tad better than Afridi, who has as many wickets in 34 matches. With Bangladesh now through to the Super 12s and guaranteed to play at least five matches, it is a matter of time before the left-arm spinner takes over Afridi as the leading wicket-taker.

No other active cricketer has more than 30 wickets in T20 World Cups. West Indies' all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is 9th in the list with 25 wickets to his name.

Shakib is also the current highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Shakib made 46 runs off 28 balls in Bangladesh’s impressive total of 181-7, then the world's leading wicket-taker in T20s took 4-9, slicing through an inexperienced PNG top order. The T20 World Cup debutant was bowled out for 97 in 19.3 overs.

This was also Shakib's best figures in T20 World Cups.

The thumping win ensured Bangladesh's place in the Super 12 from Group B on net run-rate with two wins from three games.

Shakib, introduced in the batting powerplay, dismissed Charles Amini and Simon Atai in his first over as Bangladesh held onto some superb catches.

Sese Bau holed out to long on off Shakib and the left-arm spinner rounded off his spell by seeing Hiri Hiri caught behind off a mistimed slog sweep for a duck in his T20 World Cup debut.

Earlier, Mahmudullah top-scored with 50 off 28 balls and Shakib hammered three sixes in a daunting Bangladesh total.

PNG skipper Assad Vala and fast bowler Kabua Morea finished with identical figures of 2-26, but medium fast bowler Chad Soper conceded 53 runs off his four overs without a wicket.

(With agency inputs)

