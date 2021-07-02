Shakib al Hasan, James Faulkner register for Lanka Premier League

Shakib al Hasan, Ben Cuttingand James Faulker are among the international stars who have registered for the upcoming second edition of the Lanka Premier League. South Africa's ODI and T20I captain Temba Bavuma is also one of the renowned cricketers who has put his name up for the tournament.

Mitchell McClenaghan, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammed Mahmadullah, Sherfane Rutherford, Ravi Rampaul, David Wiese and Calum Ferguson are few others who have made themselves available ahead of the Players Draft. Brendan Taylor of Zimbabwe, Sandeep Lamichhane from Nepal and Ali Khan of USA are also in the fray.

“Last year’s success has certainly made a difference with more players from many cricket playing countries looking forward to play in the LPL, which is a very good sign for the League and Sri Lanka cricket," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Vice President Mr Ravin Wickremaratne, said in a press release.

Here is a list of some of the other International players who have registered for LPL-2 are:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mehdy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Liton Das & Soumya Sarkar

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Ben Dunk & Callum Ferguson

West Indies: Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit, Ravi Rampaul, Dwayne Smith, Denesh Ramdin, Johnson Charles & Rowman Powell

Pakistan: Haris Sohail, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammed Hasnain, Mohammed Irfan, Shoaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Anwar Ali & Ammad Butt

South Africa: Rilee Rossouw, David Wiese, Jon Jon Trevor Smuts, Morne Morkel, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi & Hardus Viljoen

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan, Mohammed Shahzad, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen Ul Haq, Usman Shinwari, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Naveen ul Haq & Qais Ahmad

