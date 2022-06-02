Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Shakib Al Hasan returns as Bangladesh's Test captain
cricket

Shakib Al Hasan returns as Bangladesh's Test captain

Shakib Al Hasan, who is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in the longest format and the third-highest run-scorer, previously captained the team in 14 Tests.
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan(AFP/File)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 11:00 PM IST
Reuters |

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will return as the team's Test captain, replacing Mominul Haque, the country's cricket board (BCB) announced on Thursday.

Shakib, who is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in the longest format and the third-highest run-scorer, previously captained the team in 14 Tests.

The 35-year-old's appointment comes after out-of-form Mominul stepped down as the skipper in the wake of their home series loss against Sri Lanka.

The BCB said Shakib will lead the team in their two-Test series in the West Indies this month, with wicket-keeper batsman Litton Das named his deputy.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shakib al hasan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP