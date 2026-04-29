Shakib Al Hasan tears into Bangladesh government over T20 World Cup pullout: ‘It’s a big blunder'

Bangladesh’s absence from the T20 World Cup 2026 has now drawn one of its strongest internal reactions, with Shakib Al Hasan calling the decision a “blunder” by the government. Shakib Al Hasan has spoken about Bangladesh's non-participation in T20 World Cup 2026. (AFP)

The former Bangladesh captain said the country’s cricket public had been denied the chance to watch their team in a global tournament after the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s standoff with the ICC over playing matches in India ended with Bangladesh being replaced by Scotland.

Shakib calls Bangladesh World Cup pullout a “big loss” Bangladesh had been scheduled to play their T20 World Cup matches in India, but the BCB raised safety concerns and pushed for their games to be shifted out of the country. The board reportedly explored alternate venues, including Sri Lanka, but the ICC did not accept the request after multiple rounds of discussions.

The ICC eventually replaced Bangladesh with Scotland after the BCB failed to confirm participation as scheduled. The episode followed Kolkata Knight Riders' release of Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad in line with BCCI/IPL directives, a development that added to the wider tension between the cricket boards.

Speaking during the jersey launch of the EU T20 Belgium 2026, Shakib said Bangladesh’s non-participation was a major blow for the country’s cricket culture.

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“I think that’s a big loss and big miss as far as Bangladesh cricket is concerned. We, as a country, love watching our players play World Cup matches. We are a cricket-loving country. A country like Bangladesh not participating in the World Cup was such a big miss. It’s a blunder from the government side that they took the decision not to participate in that World Cup,” Shakib told the media.

The comment is significant because Shakib did not frame Bangladesh’s absence as a cricketing accident or scheduling failure. He placed the responsibility directly on the government, saying the decision deprived one of cricket’s most passionate fan bases of a place in the marquee tournament.

Bangladesh’s withdrawal also carried sporting consequences. Scotland, who were next in line, were drafted into the tournament and placed in Group C alongside England, Italy, Nepal and West Indies. For Bangladesh, however, the absence meant a rare gap from a major ICC event at a time when the team has continued to produce high-profile cricketers across formats.

Shakib hopeful of farewell Test at home Shakib Al Hasan also reflected on his own international future. The all-rounder played his last Test against India in October 2024 but has repeatedly expressed his desire to play one final red-ball match in Bangladesh before bringing that chapter of his career to a close.

That farewell has not materialised due to political tensions in Bangladesh and Shakib’s association with the Awami League. Still, he said he remains hopeful that time will allow the situation to settle.

“We will see that. Things will start getting better, sooner or later. With time, everything heals. So, I am hopeful that I can get what I want,” Shakib said.

For Shakib, the two issues now sit within the same larger frame: Bangladesh cricket losing key moments due to political complications away from the field. One has already cost the national team a World Cup appearance. The other may yet decide whether one of Bangladesh’s greatest cricketers gets the farewell he has been asking for.