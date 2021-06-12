Shakib's wife Ummey Ahmed defends all-rounder's unruly on-field behaviour through lengthy Facebook post

A day after top Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan drew a lot of flak on social media for his on-field behaviour, his wife Ummey Ahmed Shishir came to the all-rounder’s defense.

Shakib’s wife called the criticism and reports ‘a plot’ against the former Bangladesh captain to ‘portray him as the villain.’

"I’m enjoying this incident as much as the media is, finally some news on tv! It is great to see the support of the people who can see the clear picture of today’s incident at least someone has the guts to stand against all odds.

"However it is sad to see the main issue getting buried by the media highlighting only the anger that he showed. The main issue is the ongoing eye-catching decisions of the umpires! The headlines are really saddening. To me it is a plot against him that has been going on for a while to portray him as the villain in all circumstances! If you are a cricket lover beware of your actions!" Ummey said in a statement on her official Facebook page.

In a Dhaka Premier League match between traditional rivals, Mohammedan Sporting Club captain Shakib was bowling against Abahani Limited captain Mushfiqur Rahim, a fellow Bangladesh international.

When Shakib's appeal for LBW was denied by the umpire, he kicked at the stumps and was seen having a heated argument with the umpire.

The drama did not end there. The left-hander came running in and uprooted all three stumps and threw them away when the umpires had called for the covers moments later. Shakib's side was ahead of the equation as per the DLS par score when the umpires decided to stop the play, making the all-rounder's behaviour even more surprising.

Shakib's side eventually won the match when play resumed.

Kazi Inam, the chairman of the body which runs the DPL, said any disciplinary action will depend on the report of the umpires and match referee.

"If someone breaches the discipline, action will be taken as per the rules,” he said.

But after Shakib's misbehaviour drew heavy public criticism and some support on social media, he apologised.

“I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home,” he wrote on Facebook. "An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens, unfortunately.

“I apologise to the teams, management, tournament officials and organizing committee for this human error. Hopefully, I won’t be repeating this again in the future.”

Cricket's former No. 1 allrounder is no stranger to controversy.

Bangladesh suspended him for six months in 2014 for attitude problems that included a lewd gesture on TV, beating a spectator in the stadium, and travelling to the Caribbean Premier League without a clearance.

Also, he was banned by the International Cricket Council for two years in 2019, with one year of that suspended, due to his failure to report corrupt approaches from bookies. He returned to national duty this year against the West Indies.

