Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / Shakib Al Hasan's finger fractured, ruled out of Bangladesh's last World Cup 2023 match vs Australia

Shakib Al Hasan's finger fractured, ruled out of Bangladesh's last World Cup 2023 match vs Australia

Reuters |
Nov 07, 2023 03:14 PM IST

Shakib scored 82 in Delhi, helping Bangladesh chase down 280, and took two wickets in a player-of-the-match performance

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan will miss his team's final World Cup match against Australia after fracturing his finger during their win over Sri Lanka, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan walks back after being dismissed by Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews during their match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi (ANI)

Shakib scored 82 in Delhi, helping Bangladesh chase down 280, and took two wickets in a player-of-the-match performance.

Catch live score of the Afghanistan vs Australia
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers," Bangladesh physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said in a statement.

"He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks."

Shakib, 36, also made the appeal that led to the controversial time-out dismissal of Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews who called him a "cheat" on social media. Shakib defended his decision, saying it was within the rules of the game.

Bangladesh, who play Australia in their last group match on Saturday, cannot reach the semi-finals after claiming only two wins in eight matches.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule , World Cup Most Runs and World Cup Points Table updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shakib al hasan world cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP