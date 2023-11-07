close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Shakib Al Hasan's finger fractured, ruled out of Bangladesh's last World Cup 2023 match vs Australia

Shakib Al Hasan's finger fractured, ruled out of Bangladesh's last World Cup 2023 match vs Australia

Reuters |
Nov 07, 2023 03:14 PM IST

Shakib scored 82 in Delhi, helping Bangladesh chase down 280, and took two wickets in a player-of-the-match performance

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan will miss his team's final World Cup match against Australia after fracturing his finger during their win over Sri Lanka, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan walks back after being dismissed by Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews during their match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi (ANI)
Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan walks back after being dismissed by Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews during their match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi (ANI)

Shakib scored 82 in Delhi, helping Bangladesh chase down 280, and took two wickets in a player-of-the-match performance.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers," Bangladesh physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said in a statement.

"He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks."

Shakib, 36, also made the appeal that led to the controversial time-out dismissal of Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews who called him a "cheat" on social media. Shakib defended his decision, saying it was within the rules of the game.

Bangladesh, who play Australia in their last group match on Saturday, cannot reach the semi-finals after claiming only two wins in eight matches.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule , World Cup Most Runs and World Cup Points Table updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out