Shami finds his method in the madness

In a certain sense, Shami won't have to worry about the format switch because he is succeeding by bowling a Test line and length in a format that usually demands anything but that. If anything, he is proving good bowling doesn't have a format, all it needs is the skill to back it up.

The Indian team management will also be delighted with Shami's form. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, their chances in the World Test Championship final against Australia, between June 7-11 at The Oval, will heavily depend on his performance.

Solanki also believes his pace ace will be a force in any format. “He is an exceptional bowler. Regardless of the format, regardless of the game situation, you think of the skill set he has, it makes him force in any format, in any given situation.”

“We watch in awe of his seam presentation, and I don’t tire of talking about it (his seam position), and it is the case whether it is a red or white ball or 20 or 50-over game," says Gujarat Titans team chief and former England international, Vikram Solanki. "The seam presentation is immaculate. His control as far as what he is trying to do, and the areas he is trying to hit are excellent. He has a huge heart. He is so well experienced in any situation, which serves him well. So, all of those things go towards making Shami, the performer that he is. We are just pleased that he continues to perform and lead our attack."

And more often than not, the damage has been done off a good length. He has bowled more deliveries on a length than any other bowler in this IPL and he also is the leading wicket-taker with this type of delivery. It helps that his seam position is almost always immaculate.

Shami's early strikes have often allowed GT to take control of the game. He has been very impressive in the Powerplay, taking 15 wickets at an average of 15.86. His false shot percentage is comfortably higher in this phase than any other seamer in the comp (see graphic).

But the numbers prove that Shami has made it work for him. He has drawn 31.2% false shots so far in IPL, which is the second highest proportion amongst the 31 seamers who have bowled 20+ overs (only Matheesha Pathirana has done better).

The key to his success is the confidence and self-belief in his attacking approach. The line and length he bowls have been the difference. He continues to pitch the ball up... giving the ball time to move and ensuring that the movement can have a lethal touch to it. It is a rewarding but risky option. It needs a big heart. You bowl in what is often referred to in T20 lingo as 'the slot', a length where the batters can freely swing through the line. The advantage, for the bowler, is that the slightest movement can get the wicket too. A double-edged length if there ever was one.

The pacer has been in sensational rhythm in the 2023 edition of the T20 league, helping his team get an early advantage. After 13 matches, Shami has 23 wickets (joint-highest wicket-taker in the league) at an average of 16.74 and an economy rate of 7.55.

On May 2, he ran through the Delhi Capitals line-up with a spell of 4/11. Sunrisers Hyderabad batters felt the heat on May 15 with Shami picking up three wickets in his first three overs to reduce them to 29/4 in 4.2 overs. DC had fared even worse against Shami. The visitors were reduced to 5/23 after 4.6 overs with Shami picking four wickets (opener David Warner was run out). Phil Salt was out for a first-ball duck, his other three scalps all read: caught wicket-keeper Wriddhman Saha bowled Shami (Priyam Garg, Rilee Rossouw, and Manish Pandey).

In May, while playing at his team’s home ground at Motera, he blew away the opposition line-ups twice to swing the game decisively in favour of the Titans. In a format where match-winners make all the difference, he has helped Hardik Pandya's team win two out of five games played in the last 15 days.

So most bowlers approach this phase of the game looking to keep things tight; safe in the knowledge that a good economy rate will lead to wickets as well. But Mohammed Shami isn't most bowlers. Given the license to attack, he has shown that fighting fire with fire isn't a bad strategy either.

The Powerplay overs are, arguably, the most dangerous part of a T20 game for a bowler. Field restrictions are in place, the opposition has wickets in hand and most openers have a clear mandate to go after the bowling. So, if the batters can get it over the infield, there are plenty of runs to be had.

The Powerplay overs are, arguably, the most dangerous part of a T20 game for a bowler. Field restrictions are in place, the opposition has wickets in hand and most openers have a clear mandate to go after the bowling. So, if the batters can get it over the infield, there are plenty of runs to be had.

PREMIUM Mohammed Shami(AP)

