Home / Cricket / Shammi Silva returns as SLC president
cricket

Shammi Silva returns as SLC president

Silva's election as president was declared by the Election Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket. He will be at the helm of affairs till 2023.
PTI | , Colombo
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Shammi Silva(SLC / Twitter)

Shammi Silva was elected uncontested for a second term as president of Sri Lanka Cricket in the polls held on Thursday.

Silva's election as president was declared by the Election Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket. He will be at the helm of affairs till 2023.

Silva was first elected president in 2019, and had served as vice-president before that.

"I am thankful for the membership for electing me uncontested as the President of Sri Lanka Cricket," said Silva who assumed charge immediately.

"This victory also proves the fact that our stakeholders have understood the yeomen service my previous administration has rendered for the development of the game," he added.

Silva's faction, which includes vice-presidents Ravin Wickramaratne and Jayantha Dharmadasa, and secretary Mohan de Silva, were also elected unopposed after a rival group withdrew from the elections on Tuesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shammi silva sri lanka cricket
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP