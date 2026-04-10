Shamsi backs Lungi Ngidi, calls out lack of recogniation for DC pacer: ‘Can’t judge individuals on team trophies'

This season, Ngidi has been hogging the spotlight due to his off-cutters, which have become a lethal weapon for DC.

Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi has been in fine form this season and is currently fourth in the IPL 2026 Purple Cap race with five wickets in three games. Against the Gujarat Titans in DC's latest fixture on Wednesday, Ngidi bowled four overs, took a wicket and conceded only 24 runs at an economy of 6.00.

"Hes an IPL winner with CSK and RCB MANY domestic trophies with the Titans World Test Championship winner too It again proves my point..his accomplishments would be hyped up n not downplayed if he was from another country Also,we cant judge individuals on their team's trophies", he wrote.

Taking to X, South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi backed Ngidi. When a fan questioned the praise, pointing out that he hasn't won any titles, Shamsi came up with the perfect response.

In an earlier tweet, Shamsi responded to a fan, who stated Ngidi is currently the second-best T20 bowler in the world and called it an unpopular opinion. Shamsi wrote, "Why unpopular opinion? Players from some other countries get hyped up so quickly He deserves to be up there with the best n actually get the recognition for it @NgidiLungi has ALWAYS taken wickets at regular intervals In ODI cricket too he was up there with Starc but no1 cared."

In the recently concluded T20 World Cup, off-cutters made up 49.3 per cent of Ngidi's deliveries, and it was his most used variation, which saw him get five of his 12 wickets in the tournament. Meanwhile, stock deliveries make up 26.45 per cent of his deliveries at the tournament.

Recently, DC bowling coach Munaf Patel spoke about Ngidi's skill set. "In today's game, good variations are essential to becoming a good bowler," he said.

"Ngidi has strong, slower balls and a good understanding of conditions, especially in India, because he has been playing regularly for South Africa. He has spent time with other teams and has a very good idea of when to use which variation, especially given the conditions. He isn’t like other bowlers who will try to bowl 150 Kph and get hit. He bowls to his strengths and uses variations smartly when required," he added.

Ngidi is known for his pace, bounce and ability to get wickets in key moments. He rose to prominence after impressive displays for his former team, CSK, in the IPL, where he took wickets in both the powerplay and the death overs. Injuries have often hampered his momentum, but he is still a huge asset for South Africa in white-ball cricket.