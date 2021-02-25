Just turned on the TV and wow: Shane Warne, Michael Vaughan react after India collapse to 145 all out

Legendary Australia cricketer Shane Warne and former England captain Michael Vaughan reacted after India collapsed to 145 all out from 114 for 3 on Day 2 of the India vs England 3rd Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England captain Joe Root and left-spinner Jack Leach spun a web around India’s strong batting line-up to limit their first innings lead to a mere 33. England were bowled out for 112 on Day 1 of the day-night Test.

Root ended up with his maiden five-wicket haul returning with figures of 5/8 while Leach picked up four wickets for 54 runs.

Resuming at an overnight score of 99 for 3, India got past England’s first innings total of 112 with Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma still there in the middle. But the floodgates were opened once Rahane was trapped in front by Jack Leach, who was the one polishing off India’s top-order.

Analysing the game, Warne posted a series of tweets and said he was surprised to see that India weren’t aggressive enough.

"Just turned the tv on to see the score between #IndiaVEngland ! Wow, a bits happened in this 1st session & Eng are right back in this - big time. Favourites from here ? What could India chase in the last innings ? 150 tops even though they played 4 seamers. Awesome @root66," Warne tweeted.

"Ps England need to be ruthless right now as 40/50 run lead is enormous ! No easy singles for Ashwin anywhere, make him@play a big shot," Warne wrote in another tweet.

Warne then wrote: "Very surprised that India weren't super aggressive this morning. Seemed like the mindset and attitude was to be patient and just bat - lacked intent ! 50+ run lead India become favourites. Worth Archer steaming in for an over or two I reckon. Nose and toes !!!!!!!!"

Commenting on the pitch, former England player Michael Vaughan wrote: "Let's be honest this is not a 5 day Test pitch !! #INDvENG." In another tweet, he said England are now favourites to the game.

The former England captain also took a cheeky dig at India’s batting line-up while crediting Joe Root’s bowling. "Indian batsman can't play off spinners from Yorkshire," he tweeted.