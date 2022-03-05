Shane Warne: 'I stand here in disbelief and shock' - Virat Kohli pays tear-jerking tribute to 'greatest spinner'; Watch

Team India's former captain Virat Kohli paid an emotional tribute to Shane Warne after the Aussie great tragically passed away at the age of 52 on Friday. The spin wizard died from a suspected heart attack while on a holiday in Thailand. The cricket fraternity expressed its shock and grief at the tragic passing of the Australian superstar, and Kohli, in his tribute, stressed that life is “unpredictable and fickle.”

“We got the sad news last night about the demise of Shane Warne. (It was) out of nowhere, to be honest. We carry on doing what we do in life and we think everything is all about what we are involved in; in the present moment, all our troubles and things going wrong and things we look forward to. But we realize pretty quickly that life is so unpredictable and fickle,” Kohli said in a video posted by the BCCI on their social media platforms,

“We just need to be grateful for all the moments we are alive. Passing at the age of 52 is something totally unexpected. He went far too early. I stand here with disbelief and shock because I got to know him off the field as well. I understood the persona and charisma he brought to every conversation that he was a part of. From that, I could understand what he brought on the field as well. He was just an honest man up front,” Kohli said.

The 33-year-old further said that Warne was the “greatest spinner of all time,” while paying his condolences to the spinner's family and friends.

“(I am) Just very grateful to have known him. For me, (he is) the greatest spinner to ever play the game. He will surely be missed. I hope we can put things in the right perspective in life, knowing how unpredictable things are, and just be grateful for all these moments that god has blessed us with to just be alive and healthy. My deepest condolences to his family, his closed ones and his children, his parents. I know how difficult this moment would be. They have all our support and they are in our thoughts. God bless his soul,” Kohli said.

Warne, widely considered to have brought a revolution in leg-spin bowling, ended his blistering international career with 708 wickets to his name in 145 Tests.