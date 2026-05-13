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Shane Watson hints KKR may have unearthed their own Sanju Samson: 'He's only going to get better'

Shane Watson witnessed the talent of a teenaged Sanju Samson as a player, and now spots that talent as a coach in his charge Raghuvanshi.

Published on: May 13, 2026 11:55 am IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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Shane Watson has played alongside some of the greatest players in IPL history during his tenure as a player, and is now part of the coaching staff at Kolkata Knight Riders where he once again has access to some sterling Indian domestic talent. One player to keep an eye on for many fans within the KKR camp is 21-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who Watson backed as a player who reminded him of Sanju Samson.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has shown flashes of promise but has been told to hunt for consistency.(PTI)

Watson and Samson shared a dressing room for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian player’s younger days, before he became the World Cup-winning champion that he is known as now. It was all about the talent and the potential for a young Samson, and as per Watson, Raghuvanshi has shown him flashes of that.

"I've been fortunate over the years to see some unbelievably talented young cricketers in the IPL," said Watson in a press conference. “I remember seeing Sanju Samson as a 17-year-old and being blown away by his skill level Angkrish is another one of those players.”

Raghuvanshi played 10 matches in KKR’s victorious 2024 campaign, before finishing as the team’s second highest scorer in 2025 with a 300-run season. He was KKR’s form player to start the 2026 season as well, but has fallen by the wayside in recent weeks with a middling strike-rate. However, Watson believes his progression will help him become a player of Samson’s calibre down the line.

A big plus for Raghuvanshi in terms of his development is him finding his feet as a wicketkeepr, after starting his IPL career as a pure batter. KKR have shown faith in his abilities with the gloves this season, and he had been fairly error-free behind the wickets.

“And now he's keeping wickets too, which makes it even more impressive because he wasn't originally a full-time keeper,” said Watson. “He's worked incredibly hard at it and done a brilliant job. The best keepers are the ones you barely notice because everything looks smooth - and he's done that beautifully.”

“He's a highly skilled young man, but just as importantly, he's incredibly eager to learn and improve. As a coach, those are the dream players to work with,” concluded Watson regarding Raghuvanshi, as the KKR team aims to finish strong and pull out a miracle playoff appearance after a rough start to the IPL season this year.

 
shane watson sanju samson kolkata knight riders Angkrish Raghuvanshi
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Shane Watson hints KKR may have unearthed their own Sanju Samson: 'He's only going to get better'
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