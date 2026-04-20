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Shapoor Zadran, former Afghanistan pacer, fights rare, life-threatening illness in Delhi hospital

Shapoor Zadran, who was admitted in January this year, is now in a critical stage after being diagnosed with Stage Four HLH.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 05:09 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran is battling a rare, life-threatening condition, Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), and is currently in the intensive care unit of a New Delhi hospital. Zadran, who was admitted in January this year, is now in a critical stage after being diagnosed with Stage Four HLH.

Shapoor Zadran retired from international cricket in January 2025

This advanced form of HLH predominantly affects children but can also occur in adults, particularly those vulnerable to infections or with a history of cancer. Zadran is suffering from severe hyperinflammation caused by an overactive immune system, which can lead to extensive damage to the body’s tissues.

Zadran first felt unwell last October, as revealed by his younger brother, Ghamai Zadran, and was advised to seek medical treatment in India. With assistance from Rashid Khan and Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman Mirwais Ashraf, Zadran secured his Indian visa. While Ashraf reached out to ICC chairman Jay Shah, Rashid leveraged his IPL connections, including his franchise Gujarat Titans and contacts within Mumbai Indians-owned teams across global leagues.

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Last month, the left-arm pacer — who represented Afghanistan in 80 internationals (44 ODIs and 36 T20Is) between 2009 and 2020 — underwent a bone marrow test, which confirmed Stage Four HLH.

Currently, Zadran, who retired from international cricket last year, speaks very little and spends most of his time sleeping. Ghamai revealed that he has lost nearly 14 kilograms.

“We have hope that he will improve day by day,” Ghamai said. “The steroids he has been given recently seem to be working, and that has given us hope.”

 
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