Shardul Thakur and Mittali Parulkar to get married in February (Exclusive)

Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur and his fiancée, entrepreneur Mittali Parulkar, are all set to tie the knot. We have exclusively learnt that the couple, who got engaged last year, will marry next year, on February 27. The news was confirmed by the bride-to-be.

“I have butterflies in my stomach,” says Parulkar, who is the founder of a baking startup. She further shares that the pre-wedding festivities will begin on February 25.

“His schedule is packed; he is playing until February 24 and will only be able to join by February 25. So, I have taken charge. We are expecting almost 200 to 250 guests at the wedding; it’s going to be too hectic,” Parulkar shares.

The wedding with family and friends will take place on the outskirts of Mumbai, in Karjat. Interestingly, while talking to us, Parulkar was on her way to check out the venue. “Initially, we wanted to have a destination wedding in Goa, but given the logistics and so many people involved, it would have been extremely difficult,” she notes.

Furthermore, the to-be bride informs that the wedding will be done in Maharashtrian style with a few spins. About their looks, she says,“I’m currently finalising the designers. I’m certain that I will wear a nauvari saree for the main ceremony; for the rest, we are figuring it out. We are yet to lock in the final look.” Parulkar adds that she will curate and bake her wedding cake.