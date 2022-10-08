Shardul Thakur targets 2023 World Cup to shrug off T20 disappointment

He has transitioned long back from a journeyman domestic cricketer, hitting the social media popularity charts as well. But Shardul Thakur, 30, is still searching for job security as an India player, something that has proved elusive.

The trending hashtag ‘Lord Shardul’ on twitter every time he breaks important partnerships reflects his popularity. But Thakur is hurting, having featured only once in T20Is in a World Cup year. The chosen ones are already in Australia and Thakur is talking up India's chances in an ODI series that’s being played at home minus the broadcast promotions.

“There is definitely disappointment. It’s every player’s dream to play and win a World Cup,” the all-rounder said on the eve on the second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. “This time, I am not selected. That’s fine. There is a lot cricket…an ODI World Cup ahead,” he added. “So, my focus is to do well in the matches ahead. I like to make winning contributions. I would like to win more and more matches for the team.”

On paper, Thakur’s all-round skills meet India’s white-ball requirements. But his unpredictability with the ball acts as a friend and foe. While he banks heavily on variations—seam-ups and cross-seamers, bouncers and slower balls—numbers suggest there is no one phase of a T2O contest that he truly rules with his medium pace. Thakur’s penchant for clean striking with the bat notwithstanding, he hasn’t got a SOS call from the selectors for the World Cup despite a spate of injuries in the fast-bowling group.

“As a player, your responsibility is to be ready whenever and wherever you are asked to play. I try to be mentally ready,” he said.

If Thakur plays on Sunday, it will be his 26th ODI. It will be one match more than his T20I tally. In the immediate future, perhaps that’s where his future lies. The all-rounder has featured in 10 of the 16 ODIs India have played this year. The results have been good—150 runs at an average of 37.5 and 16 wickets (avg 27.43).

The dearth of multi-skilled players in Indian white-ball cricket and the distinct disadvantage of a bowling group which cannot contribute with the bat in ODIs will always keep Thakur in the mix.

“I’ve been focusing on batting for quite some time now. Coming in to bat at No 7-8, even No 9, can add a few runs to the total. It gives you (the team) cushion and allows the top order batters to play freely,” he said. “Teams that do well in international cricket have a batting line-up which is quite deep. If you look at Australia, Pat Cummins and Mitch Starc bat at No 8-9. Even England’s batting line-up is deep. Then why not India? We can make a difference of 15-20 runs which can be crucial in winning the match.”

SEEKING TEAM BALANCE

Thakur’s presence alone will not be enough to address the imbalance in India's playing eleven at Ranchi, a ground that has traditionally been batting friendly. With India trailing 1-0, they could look to bring in Washington Sundar, who’s been drafted into the squad as a replacement for the injured Deepak Chahar. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and coach VVS Laxman will have to decide whether Washington should shore up the bowling or replace Ravi Bishnoi, who was expensive in the last game.

Washington would be keen to make amends in a year he has been injury-ridden. He’s returning from a shoulder injury he suffered while playing for Lancashire in August, which lost him his India spot in the white-ball series against Zimbabwe. He had also suffered a hamstring strain in the series in the West Indies and missed part of IPL due to a split webbing. Other than Washington, the other all-round option in the squad is left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed.

India may be playing its second string, but for the visitors, the series holds immense importance. South Africa are chasing precious Super League points to avoid being forced into the 2023 World Cup qualifiers, having forfeited points at home by not playing against Australia to make room for the inaugural edition of its franchise T20 league.

While David Miller will look to continue his run of good from in international cricket, the Proteas would be desperately hoping for skipper Temba Bavuma to get back amongst the runs and regain confidence in the nick of time before the T20 World Cup.

