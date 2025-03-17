Shardul Thakur to join LSG in IPL 2025? Training kit photo sparks rumours as Lucknow battle injury woes

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur went shockingly unsold at the IPL mega auction last year in November. And even though he turned his focus back to red-ball cricket with an eye on returning to the Indian team for the tour of England in June, Thakur could likely find a new home in IPL 2025 after he was spotted training at the Lucknow Super Giants camp. Mumbai's Shardul Thakur was not picked during IPL mega auction last November(PTI)

According to a report in the Times of India, the Mumbai star was spotted in the training camp on Sunday, donning the LSG jersey. Thakur, who previously played for Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and the presently defunct Rising Pune Supergiants, also celebrated Holi with the LSG players. Although images of Thakur wearing the LSG training kit went viral on social media on Sunday, the franchise has yet to confirm his signing.

The right-armer, who donned the CSK jersey last season, was released by the franchise ahead of the mega auction last November following a poor season, where he picked just five wickets in nine games and scored 21 runs. In Jeddah, Thakur attracted no bids, even from his previous teams. He was recalled on Day 2 of the event but went unsold again.

However, the all-rounder returned to domestic cricket and produced an impressive show. In Mumbai's run to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy win, he picked up 15 wickets in nine games at 24.53. Later in the Ranji Trophy, he snared 35 wickets in nine matches at 22.62.

Lucknow battle injury woes

Thakur could be a perfect addition to the franchise, which is currently battling injury woes. LSG's Indian pace unit—Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Avesh Khan—have yet to get a clearance from NCA with less than a week left before the start of the 18th edition of the IPL. Moreover, Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh confirmed that he will only be available as a batter during the IPL season due to a back injury.