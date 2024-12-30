MELBOURNE, Australia — India captain Rohit Sharma says India is consistently on the “wrong side” of contentious video reviews, including Monday’s match-turning dismissal of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Sharma questions DRS after contentious Jaiswal dismissal in 4th Test

Jaiswal was on 84 in India’s second innings in the fourth test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, as the visiting side reached 140-6 in the 71st over of a scheduled 92-over innings.

With a draw seemingly within India’s grasp, Australia appealed for a caught-behind off the bowling of skipper Pat Cummins, which was turned down by on-field umpire Joel Wilson.

Australia called for a video referral. While the Ultra-edge technology did not show contact with bat or glove as the ball went past, replays appeared to indicate the ball came off the bat, or glove, or both. The third umpire decided there was enough evidence to overturn the on-field umpire’s original decision of not out.

“Really, I don’t know what to make of that because the technology didn’t show anything,” Sharma said. “I feel we’ve been a little bit unfortunate. I don’t know how the umpires want to use the technology.

“It’s about the technology which we all know is not 100 per cent. We don’t really want to look too much into that.

“It’s just that more often than not, we are the ones falling on the wrong side of it.

But Sharma conceded Jaiswal had made contact with the ball.

“In all fairness I think he did touch the ball. With the naked eye, it seemed that he did touch something,” he said.

Jaiswal’s dismissal was a key moment in India’s collapse as the visiting side lost 7-34 during the final session as Australia completed its 184-run victory in the 80th over, with only 12 more overs scheduled to be bowled in the final hour.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.