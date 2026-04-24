Cricket in India is not just a sport; it’s a religion, and representing the national colours is the dream of every youngster sweating it out on the streets. The Indian Premier League campaign is more like a two-month festival for fans across the nation, and the noise of success on this biggest stage in global franchise cricket goes far beyond cricketing circles.

Sanju Samson smashed 101 runs against the Mumbai Indians. (AFP)

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The hero of India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, Sanju Samson, has carried his blistering form into the season for his new franchise, Chennai Super Kings. Despite a rocky start under captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and struggles in the batting unit, Samson has repaid the faith shown in him by the team management, who secured him in a bumper deal of INR 18 crores from Rajasthan Royals. His arrival comes with the swap of their long-serving Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to the other end.

His composure and presence at the crease have carried CSK on multiple occasions, with the latest unbeaten knock off 101 against the Mumbai Indians' ruthless bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah, who has endured a relatively underwhelming season so far. The extraordinary innings, which kept CSK’s hopes alive in their push for qualification, drew praise from the political and literary world.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, has also been a long-term mentor and advocate for his fellow Keralite batter. He took to social media to share a poetic tribute celebrating Samson’s breakthrough this year. The Poem on X goes by: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, has also been a long-term mentor and advocate for his fellow Keralite batter. He took to social media to share a poetic tribute celebrating Samson’s breakthrough this year. The Poem on X goes by: {{/usCountry}}

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Tharoor’s poem articulates the technicality and elegance with which Samson bats, avoiding any unnecessary slog shots that have become common in modern T20 cricket’s strike rate-driven approach. It also reflects on Samson’s turbulent international journey, marked by limited opportunities and frequent exclusions since his T20I debut in 2015 against Zimbabwe, and how time, discipline, and perseverance have shaped his resurgence.

Samson, who has enjoyed a stellar start to his first stint with CSK, has already registered his second century of this season after just 7 matches, a feat previously achieved by Shane Watson in 2018. His ability to anchor the innings for a complete 20 overs despite a fall off wickets, with 101 off just 54 balls, helped CSK post a competitive total of 207 against their arch rivals MI, led by Hardik Pandya, at Chepauk. The effort was complemented well by their bowling unit, as Akeal Hosein, who was introduced as an Impact Player, boasted figures of 4/17 with an economy of 4.25, sealing a commanding 103-run victory and keeping CSK’s Top4 hopes alive.

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