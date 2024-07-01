Shaun Pollock shuts conspiracy theory behind Suryakumar Yadav's catch in T20WC final: 'Cushion had moved, but...'

Suryakumar Yadav grabbed one of the most important catches in Indian cricket history, which helped the Men in Blue to clinch their second T20 World Cup last week. The stakes were sky-high, and South Africa needed 16 runs off the last over. Skipper Rohit Sharma chose his deputy Hardik Pandya to bowl the all-important six balls. Suryakumar Yadav grabbed an absolute stunner to dismiss David Miller in the IPL final.

Hardik bowled a low full toss on the first delivery, and David Miller lofted it straight down the ground as millions of Team India fans started losing their calm, but one Indian player on the field - Suryakumar, held his nerves. With an excellent presence of mind, he grabbed a brilliant catch. He juggled the ball up and he went over the ropes before managing to hold on to it with his feet millimetres away from the boundary cushion.

A couple of videos went viral on social media highlighting the cushion of the boundary rope, apparently being slightly pushed back. According to ICC's playing conditions, it is the cushion and not the white line, as seen in the tweet, which is the boundary. However, section 19.3 states: "If a solid object used to mark the boundary is disturbed for any reason, then the boundary shall be considered to be in its original position."

Meanwhile, section 19.3.2 states: “If a solid object used to mark the boundary is disturbed for any reason, the object shall be returned to its original position as soon as is practicable; if play is taking place, this shall be as soon as the ball is dead."

Proteas great Shaun Pollock has put an end to the conspiracy theories behind the catch and hailed Suryakumar for his brilliant effort to hold onto it.

"The catch was fine. The cushion had moved, but that's in the course of the game. It had nothing to do with Surya. He didn't stand on the cushion. Brilliant bit of skill," Pollock said in a video which has gone viral on social media.

The flamboyant Mumbaikar received the 'Best Fielder' medal from the BCCI secretary Jay Shah for his magnificent catch to dismiss the Miller which turned out to be the decisive moment in the final triumph. Team India fielding coach T Dilip started the innovative practice of awarding the Best Fielder as an extra motivation for the players.

"Thank you so much Dilip Sir for giving me this opportunity and collecting this medal from Jay sir," said Surya to a rousing cheer from his teammates.