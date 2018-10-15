Shehzar Mohammad emulates grandfather and father to set unique first-class record

Scoring a double century is not an easy task, but when it comes to the Mohammad household in Pakistan, scoring double tons come naturally to them. When Shehzar Mohammad hit a brilliant 265 for Karachi Whites against Multan at the Multan Cricket Stadium in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match on Friday, he followed in the footsteps of his father, grandfather, uncle and two granduncles in scoring a first-class double-century.

Shehzar is the grandson of the legendary Pakistan cricketer Hanif Mohammad, who averaged 43.98 in 55 Tests for his nation and had a first-class high score of 499. Shehzar’s father, Shoaib Mohammad, played 45 Tests and 63 ODIs, with a best first-class score of 208*.

Hanif’s brothers Sadiq and Mushtaq also had double-hundreds in their careers, as did Sadiq’s son Imran. With lineage like that, the pressure would have been on Shehzar, a right-hand batsman, off-break bowler and occasional wicket-keeper. In his 36th first-class match, he faced 464 balls, striking 30 boundaries and a six.

“This is a great moment for everyone in Mohammad family. This shows that cricket runs in our blood,” a delighted Shoaib told Geo TV. “If Hanif sahab were alive today, he would have been very proud.”

(With ICC inputs)

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 15:49 IST