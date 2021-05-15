Shikhar Dhawan donates oxygen concentrators in Gurugram

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan has donated oxygen concentrators to Gurugram Police to help the city's fight against the second wave of the Covid-19. It was confirmed by the police itself, who on Twitter, thanked Dhawan for his contribution.

"Taking forward our committed efforts. Grateful to @SDhawan25 for providing Oxygen Concentrators," Gurugram Police tweeted.

On Friday, Gurugram reported 2144 fresh cases of Covid-19 along with 15 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 1,68,960 while the number of active cases at the moment stand at 28,949. A total of 26,577 patients are in home isolation while 2293 severe cases are hospitalised.

"Grateful to serve my people in this pandemic through this small token of help! Always ready to help my people and society to my best. India shall rise and shine against this pandemic!" Dhawan replied to the tweet.

Dhawan on Thursday informed that he has received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. "Vaccinated. Can't thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It'll help us all defeat this virus," Dhawan had tweeted.