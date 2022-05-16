Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cricket
cricket

Shimron Hetmyer returns, likely to be available for RR's match against CSK

Shimron Hetmyer had flown to Guyana for the birth of his son on May 8, missing the matches against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.
Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals (IPL)
Published on May 16, 2022 03:35 PM IST
PTI | , Mumbai

Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer, who had flown to Guyana for the birth of his first child, has rejoined the squad and is likely to be available for the side's final league match on Friday.

The big-hitting West Indian had flown to Guyana for the birth of his son on May 8, missing the matches against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

"Hetmyer is back and is currently in quarantine," an IPL source told PTI.

The Royals, who sit second on the points table, are on course for a top two finish after they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs.

They take on Chennai Super Kings in their final league-stage game on Friday.

The-25-year-old Hetmyer, who was bought by the Royals for 8.5 crore in the auction, has been a vital cog for the former champions this season.

He has managed 291 runs from eleven appearances at a fantastic strike rate of 166.29 along with an impressive batting average of 72.75.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
