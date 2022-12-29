Shivam Mavi 2.0 is fitter and smarter

It was lights-out time for Shivam Mavi. He was playing a Ranji Trophy game where Uttar Pradesh needed a decent score from him to ensure the first-innings lead against Baroda. But just before he turned in, around 10.30pm, Mavi saw it on the team’s WhatsApp group: he had been chosen for the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

It was unexpected but what Mavi did after his first India call-up tells you a lot about the bowling allrounder. After a couple of thank you messages in the group, he slept. “He was focussed on the match, showed no excitement,” said Ajay Ratra, the former India wicketkeeper who is Uttar Pradesh’s head coach.

Mavi is 24 and has been part of an India under-19 World Cup title but has always been level-headed, according to those who know him. It has helped him cope with injuries that could have derailed his career before it started. It kept him rooted even after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) paid ₹7.25 crore for the fast bowler in IPL 2022 auction.

Last season didn’t go well, Mavi picked up five wickets in six games at an economy rate of 10.31, but he was bought for ₹6 crore by Gujarat Titans for IPL 2023.

“Consistently hitting the right areas is his biggest strength. He can bowl on a particular spot for hours. He has a good stock delivery and a decent yorker. He has developed a good slower one too. He may not be a 150-plus bowler but can bowl close to 140 regularly. He can maintain accuracy without compromising on pace,” said Ratra.

Fitter, stronger and smarter

Mavi’s talent was never in question. His fitness was. An Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury, a stress injury and another breakdown kept Mavi away from cricket for almost a year and forced him to cut down on pace temporarily. But the right-arm seamer followed a strict regime, worked with a physio of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) and not only did he get his pace back, he has also avoided breakdowns.

"UPCA management deserves a lot of credit for managing his workload well. He is given a break whenever needed. There have been bowlers from the UP in the past who have struggled with injuries. It was the same with Mavi. So, now we have a strict protocol for workload management. We monitor each session. The number of balls he should bowl before a particular match is predetermined keeping his body in mind,” said Ratra.

After an ordinary IPL season, Mavi worked on adding variety to his ability to bowl fast. He hit form in this season’s T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy picking up 10 wickets in seven games.

“He is very particular about his plans. If he feels he is in a good rhythm then a day before the match, he won't bowl in the nets. I still remember when we were shifting from T20s to one-dayers then he wanted to bowl more. 'Sir, abhi toh 10 over daalna hai. 4 over se nahi chalega'," Ratra said.

Mavi had an even better Vijay Hazare Trophy, picking up 13 wickets in 7 matches bowling 59.3 overs. The chances of him getting a game in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka starting January 3 are slim but with consistent performance in the domestic circuit, Mavi can keep frontline seamers on their toes.

