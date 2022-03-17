Shoaib Akhtar picks his 'three greatest cricketers of all time', one Indian features in his list

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has named Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram and late Australian spin great Shane Warne as the three greatest cricketers of all time. Akhtar made the comment while paying tribute to Warne, who died earlier this month aged 52.

“He was a large hearted person. He would be a good friend, always ready to help. And such a great bowler,” said Akhtar in a Youtube chat show hosted by comedian Tanmay Bhat.

“He had a fast bowler hidden inside him, he was that kind of a spinner. I was very sad to hear about his passing. He went too early. The greatest three players for me are Wasim, Shane Warne and Sachin,” he further said.

Warne, who is credited with reviving the art of leg-spin bowling by taking 708 wickets in 145 Tests in an illustrious career spanning 15 years, died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand on March 4.

Warne had coached the London Spirit's men's side in the inaugural edition of The Hundred last year and was due to lead the team again this season.