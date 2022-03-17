Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Limited talent, limited shots, but intention is so good': Shoaib Akhtar showers praise on Pakistan star after 2nd Test
cricket

'Limited talent, limited shots, but intention is so good': Shoaib Akhtar showers praise on Pakistan star after 2nd Test

Shoaib Akhtar lauded the Pakistan star on his excellent performance in the second Test of the series against Australia.
Shoaib Akhtar; Pakistan players in action during 2nd Test(Twitter/AP)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 10:14 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Pakistan secured an incredible draw in the second Test in Karachi after the side played out 171.4 overs in the second innings against Australia. After being bowled out on 148 in the first innings, Pakistan had conceded a hefty 408-run lead and were given a 506-run target to win at the National Stadium; however, an inspired batting performance from Babar Azam (196), Mohammad Rizwan (104*), and Abdullah Shafique (96) ensured Pakistan salvaged a gritty draw.

During the final day of the Test, the side had lost two quick wickets in the opening session when Shafique and Fawad Alam (9) were dismissed, allowing Australia a much-needed opening in the game. However, Mohammad Rizwan took the momentum away from the visitors with his brisk rate of scoring, and eventually ended with an unbeaten 104 off 177 deliveries. His strike rate (58.73) was the highest in the Pakistan innings.

Also read: 'You won't see player going for Rs. 16 crore in PSL': Ex-IND opener reacts to Ramiz Raja's statement comparing IPL, PSL

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhar spoke highly about Rizwan, insisting that he plays as if he has “no pressure.” 

“Rizwan plays like there's no pressure on him at all. In the past 2-3 years, he is doing incredible. He has cemented his place in this Pakistan team,” said Akhtar on his official YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

The ‘Rawalpindi Express’, as he is fondly known, also recalled a quote from the late Shane Warne during their conversation as he continued to shower praise on Rizwan.

“This is what good intention does. I had once asked Shane Warne, 'What is cricket all about? Is it about taking a lot of wickets?' Warne used to say, 'Shoaib, it's not about how many wickets you have taken, it is about the way you've played the game. That is how people remember you.' And I feel the way Rizwan plays, he will be remembered for years to come,” said Akhtar. 

Akhar also added that despite “limited talent,” his intention remains good. “A very limited talent, very limited shots, but again, the intention is so so good," said the 46-year-old.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shoaib akhtar mohammad rizwan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP