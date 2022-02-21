Shoaib Akhtar reacts to viral image of Pakistan fan holding Virat Kohli's poster during PSL 2022 game in Gaddafi stadium

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Monday reacted on the viral image of a Pakistan cricket fan holding a poster of former Indian captain Virat Kohli, during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) game at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The fan's image had gone viral all over social media when he was spotted holding the image of Kohli with the words, “I want to see you century in Pakistan #Peace.”

Sharing the image on his image of the fan on his Twitter handle, Akhtar reacted saying, "Someone spreading love at the #GaddafiStadium. #PSL7 #Pakistan #ViratKohli.”

Meanwhile, Kohli has been rested from the T20I series against Sri Lanka which will begin from February 24 onwards. He was part of the three-match T20I contest against West Indies where he even scored a fluent half-century in the second game. But was released from the Kolkata bio-bubble as the selectors opted to rest the former India captain.

He will be back for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in March where the 33-year-old will be playing his 100th match in the traditional format.

Talking about the ongoing seventh season of the PSL, Multan Sultan have already qualified for the playoffs along with Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi. The playoffs will begin from February 23 and the final will be on February 27 in Lahore.

