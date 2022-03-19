'He will be half-disabled': Akhtar recalls childhood doctor's scary warning; reveals why he used to 'hide injuries'

Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar is widely regarded as one of the fiercest fast bowlers in history. Akhtar holds the record for the fastest ball ever bowled in international cricket – among those recorded – at 161 kph against New Zealand in 2002. The former Pakistan pacer, in a 14-year-long international career, represented the side in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, and 15 T20Is.

Akhtar endured an injury-ravaged international career and in a recent interview with the Australian newspaper ‘The Age’, the former Pakistan speedster revealed that he has had 42 injections to his left knee and 62 jabs, in addition to nine operations. Akhtar is also scheduled to have a knee reconstruction in Melbourne.

During the same conversation, Akhtar also recalled his early childhood, revealing that he “couldn't walk until the age of six.”

“I could not walk until the age of six. I used to crawl,” Akhtar said.

“The doctor always said to my mother, ‘Listen, this guy will be half-disabled. He will not be able to run like normal guys’."

Further talking about his injuries during his cricket career, Akhtar recalled that he would often fall asleep in an “ice bath.”

“[The injuries] became bone on bone in my knees. Imagine the pain I went through. Man, it was terrible," said Akhtar.

“I used to [fall] asleep in an ice bath. There were many times that teammates would wake me up and say, ‘It’s four in the morning, get out and get in the bed’. I used to hide my injuries. There was fierce competition and the media wouldn’t understand why I didn’t play regularly.”

Akhtar ended a blistering international career with 444 wickets to his name (178 in Tests, 247 in ODIs, and 19 in T20Is). Following his retirement, Akhtar became active in television punditry and also runs his own YouTube channel, where he speaks on the ongoing cricket action around the world and also conducts interviews with fellow former cricketers.

