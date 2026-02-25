Shoaib Akhtar, Saqlain Mushtaq placed bets, took ‘pills’ to get Sachin Tendulkar out: ‘No, it’s my turn now’

Pakistan's former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has offered a vivid window into the sheer intensity of 1990s India-Pakistan cricket, recalling how a private wager with Saqlain Mushtaq over Sachin Tendulkar’s wicket played out alongside knee trouble, injections and constant pressure to stay on the field. The anecdote lands as more than nostalgia because it combines three things that defined that era: the premium on Sachin’s wicket, the internal competitiveness within Pakistan’s attack, and the physical price elite bowlers were paying just to get through a series. Sachin Tendulkar and Shoaib Akhtar during an India vs Pakistan Test match. (X images)

Akhtar’s recollection comes from Pakistan’s 1998-99 tour of India, a two-Test series that remains one of the most remembered India-Pak contests of that period. Saqlain Mushtaq was a defining figure in that tour, and the Chennai Test in particular has endured as a classic — not just for Sachin’s fourth-innings 136, but for the dramatic finish and Pakistan’s narrow win. In that context, Akhtar’s story about a bet over who would dismiss Sachin does not sound like dressing-room folklore alone. It sounds like the kind of internal challenge that naturally grew inside a high-quality attack in a series of such emotional and tactical intensity.

Shoaib Akhtar’s Sachin wager with Saqlain reveals the pain behind the rivalry Shoaib sets up the moment by pointing to Saqlain’s repeated success against Sachin, and how that itself became the trigger for a contest between them.

“Jabe saqlain ne 10 10 out ki hain. Chennai men aur yaha Delhi mein bhi ki hain. Tab maine aur Saqlain ne sart lagi, isne bola mujhe Sachin ne out karna hain jaise main karta a raha hu. Main bol raha hu nahi maine karna, baari meri hain," (When Saqlain had already got him out so many times — in Chennai and here in Delhi too — Saqlain and I made a bet. He said, I have to get Sachin out, that’s what I’ve been doing. I said, No, I’ll do it this time, it’s my turn.) said Akhtar.

That line captures the central hook. Sachin’s wicket was not just a tactical breakthrough; it was the ultimate currency of pride in that era. For bowlers sharing the same attack, getting him out was also a personal claim — a way of saying you had delivered where it mattered most.

Akhtar then moves from bravado to the physical reality, and the quote becomes even more striking. “Mere ghutne se paani nikal raha hain, tike lag raha hain, taki match khel jaye.” (Fluid was being drained from my knee, and I was getting injections, just so I could play the match.)