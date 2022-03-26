'Absolute nonsense': Shoaib Akhtar tears into PCB, team management for 'lacking courage' after series loss to Australia

Australia produced an emphatic performance on Day 5 of the final Test against Pakistan to clinch the three-match series 1-0 in Lahore. Setting up a 351-run target for the hosts to win, Australia bowled Pakistan out on 235, with spinner Nathan Lyon taking a five-wicket haul (5/83). The hosts suffered a middle-order collapse during the second session of the final day, as Pat Cummins was eventually rewarded for a brave declaration call on Day 4.

Following the series loss, the Pakistan fans were critical of the side as well as the Pakistan Cricket Board for being defensive in their approach throughout the series. The pitch conditions in the first two matches in Rawalpindi and Karachi drew significant scrutiny from the cricket fraternity; although Pakistan did make a terrific fightback on the final day of the second Test to salvage a draw.

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at the PCB and the team management for their lackluster approach in the series, while praising Cummins and co. for being “brave.”

“Absolutely disappointing series, this. Absolute nonsense. The mindset of both, the Pakistan Cricket Board and probably the team management was to draw this series. Neither they should win, nor us; just end this series in a draw,” Akhtar said on his official YouTube channel.

“But hats off to Australians. I'm genuinely happy for them. This is not their home, none of these players played in Pakistan before; they came here and play brave cricket. The bowlers didn't know when the ball reverses in such conditions but both, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins put in the hard hours to learn the skills of the trade here. Nathan Lyon, who hasn't toured Pakistan yet, took a five-wicket haul.”

Further criticising the PCB, Akhtar said that there needs to be a change of personnel in the higher decision-making roles.

“See, when you are lacking courage and only trying to escape, the results are like this. They came here after 24 years and they expected you to prepare good wickets. But you didn't do that. You tried to wear them down. The opposite has happened. It's the wrong approach, wrong mindset. We should bring in people who are not mediocre and take right decisions. Unfortunately, it doesn't happen in Pakistan,” Akhtar said.

