Shoaib Malik breaks silence on rumours of getting married for the third time: 'Stop jokes about my personal life'

Shoaib Malik has broken his silence on speculation around his personal life, including rumours suggesting he is planning to get married for the third time. In a detailed public statement, the former Pakistan captain pushed back against what he described as false and fabricated stories, saying the issue had now reached a point where he had to respond publicly. Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed

Malik said his first marriage ended in early 2023, and that the separation was mutual. He added that both sides had decided to co-parent their child, and clarified that he remarried only after that. The statement appears to be his attempt to place a clear timeline in the public domain amid growing online chatter and repeated claims about his personal life.

He also said he had always tried to keep his private life away from public discussion out of respect for his family, but now felt his silence was being misused. According to Malik, unverified reports about his personal life were written and circulated without his permission, while some people also attempted to link him with individuals he claimed he had never even met.

Malik says rumours are affecting his family Malik raised concerns about his wife being allegedly dragged into the controversy. He said she had been targeted with negative remarks for matters she was never involved in, and called such attacks unacceptable. His statement made it clear that, in his view, the issue was no longer just about gossip but about the emotional impact on people close to him.

One of the strongest parts of Malik’s message focused on his son. He said his son is now old enough to read such stories, and that fabricated narratives being spread for views and earnings were causing distress to his loved ones. That, Shoaib Malik indicated, was a major reason for his decision to address the matter now rather than remain silent.