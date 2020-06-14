Sushant Singh Rajput death: Virat Kohli leads the way as sporting fraternity mourns death of Bollywood actor

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 17:26 IST

The sports fraternity on Sunday went into mourning after news broke out that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had reportedly committed suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the role of former India captain MS Dhoni in is biopic, was found dead in his house in Mumbai’s Bandra, his representative and Mumbai Police said on Sunday. The Kai Po Che actor was 34. He reportedly hanged himself. A team of police has reached his house at Carter Road.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli said he was shocked to hear the news of Sushant’s demise. “Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends,” tweeted Kohli.

In a tweet, India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan wrote: “So shocking and unable to believe this.. Sincere condolences and prayers to the family of #SushantSinghRajput. RIP. May God bless your soul.”

“Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. Met him several times as he spent time with us for Mahi’s biopic. We’ve lost a handsome, ever smiling actor.,” tweeted India batsman Suresh Raina.

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. Met him several times as he spent time with us for Mahi’s biopic. We’ve lost a handsome, ever smiling actor.

Boxer Vijender Singh added: “Extremely shocked why #SushantSinghRajput,” with a sad smiley.

“I must admit to being shaken. #SushantSinghRajput,” Harsha Bhogle wrote on Twitter.

“Omg no no no!!!,” tweeted India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Kedarnath, Shudh Desi Romance and MS Dhoni: The Untold Journey. He was last seen in Netflix’s Drive. He made his acting debut with Zee TV serial Pavitra Rishta.

He garnered applause for all almost all his films. MS Dhoni, in which he played the former Indian cricket team captain, was among the most successful film of 2016. He garnered critical acclaim for his role in Dibakar Banerjee’s 2015 movie, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi.