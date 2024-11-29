'Should be replaced for 2nd Test': Mitchell Johnson calls for Australia star to be axed for Adelaide showdown vs India

Australia collapsed in a one-sided match against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener, in Perth. The hosts were outplayed in all departments, despite India missing their regular captain Rohit Sharma due to paternity leave. Mitchell Johnson had some selection advice for Australia.(Getty Images)

The MI star is expected to return to the playing XI in the second Test, which makes it more ominous for the Aussies in their current form.

The spotlight will be on veteran Marnus Labuschagne, who only managed scores of two and three in Perth, averaging 23.57 in Tests since the start of last summer.

Mitchell Johnson passes verdict on Aussie star

Writing in The Nightly, Australian legend Mitchell Johnson called for the Australian team management to drop Labuschange for the second Test.

"Labuschagne — after a lengthy poor run with the bat — should be replaced for the second Test in Adelaide," he wrote.

"I honestly believe the best thing for Labuschagne at this stage would be to be left out. It would give him a chance to play some Sheffield Shield and club cricket away from the pressure of playing for your country and I feel he would benefit from that more than going out there trying to survive against Jasprit Bumrah and co.

"Some will say, hold up a minute, it’s just the first Test of a long summer. But this has been going on for a while. In his past 10 Test innings, he’s passed 10 just once.

"Cricketers get dropped at some point of their careers and it’s about how you bounce back from that," he added.

Meanwhile, another Aussie legend Ian Healy called for the team management to include uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster to be included in the playing XI for the Adelaide Test. Webster was included into the squad as a cover for all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, due to fitness concerns. Webster was impressive for Australia A during the two unofficial Tests vs India A, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer, registering 145 runs at an average of 72.50, along with a half-century. He also took seven wickets at an average under 20.